Kennedy Agyapong and Former President Kufuor Urge Ghanaians to Vote for Dr. Bawumia

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has called on all Ghanaians to cast their votes for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, in the upcoming general elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

During the NPP’s final rally at the University of Ghana on Thursday, December 5, Agyapong commended Dr. Bawumia for his tireless campaign efforts, noting that his extensive tours of constituencies demonstrate his commitment to serving the country. Agyapong emphasized that Bawumia’s hard work signals his potential to bring further progress to Ghana if elected.

“My good friend, the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, has worked very hard. He has toured all the constituencies, which shows that he will do more for Ghanaians as president,” Agyapong said. He further affirmed that the NPP is the only party that addresses every facet of national development when in government.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor also took the stage at the rally to encourage voters to make the right decision by supporting Dr. Bawumia. He stressed the importance of Ghanaians choosing the right leadership to secure a better future for the country.

“The future is in your hands. You have to make the right decision to choose your leader. So, on Saturday, vote for Dr. Bawumia, and you will see how Ghana will move ahead,” Kufuor declared. He further reiterated that the NPP is the only party capable of driving Ghana forward, referencing the party’s historical successes and commitment to the principles laid out by the nation’s forefathers.

As the election day draws near, both Agyapong and Kufuor reinforced their message that the NPP, under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, is the key to Ghana’s continued progress and prosperity.