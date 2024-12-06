Kennedy Agyapong: Dr. Bawumia is the Only Candidate Capable of Protecting Free SHS

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has emphasized that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is the only candidate in the 2024 elections who can effectively protect and sustain the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Possibilities Rally, Agyapong argued that other candidates on the ballot lack the necessary understanding and experience to maintain the policy if the NPP is not re-elected.

“Dr. Bawumia has been with President Nana Akufo-Addo and understands the Free SHS policy and how it is supposed to be implemented. He is the only candidate who knows how to protect that policy because he has been a part of it from the very beginning,” Agyapong stated.

He also urged Ghanaians to prioritize the nation’s progress over personal grievances, urging voters to cast their ballots for the NPP. “I will plead with you that anyone who is angry about anything must not punish the country by voting against the NPP. When you vote, go back home and encourage others to come out and vote for the NPP. The only political party that can make Ghana better is the NPP,” he concluded.

Agyapong’s remarks underscore the NPP’s commitment to continuing and safeguarding the Free SHS policy, which has been a flagship initiative of the current administration.