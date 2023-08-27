Kennedy Agyapong Is Judged For Defending NPP’s Righteousness

This is why I love Ken. like Christ Jesus, he displeases corruption anywhere and anyhow it smells like. Jesus Christ was more Rambo than Ken. That’s how truth fighters behave.

They show all their physical and biotic factors that are present in them with alacrity to support and ensure truth survives or reproduce truth against a particular act of corruption. I tell you, with Kennedy Agyepong as President, justice will cure the entire broken system that perpetuates injustice. It’s only in Npp/Ndc Ghana that we accuse and condemn the vicarious who expose people who are corrupt and behave in a way that is morally wrong, especially by doing dishonest or illegal things in return for money or power.

In fact, in these few months, I have lost respect for some brethren I once highly esteemed to truth and excellence, and it has been my agony and shock of disappointment in how they define the political posture and character of Kennedy Agyepong. They, themselves, were famished and scared of speaking to power and truth when Kennedy Agyepong was out there fighting for them and, at the same, time defending the values and virtues of this country. Kennedy Agyepong has been fighting for every member of our party, not just for himself to uphold and defend the good things that come with Npp party. And this is why and how we judge him?

We, as Npp people from Dr Nana Addo Dankwa Afkufo Addo to you and me, have been ungrateful to Kennedy Agyepong for condemning and misjudging him for posture and style of defense for you and on behalf of the Npp party. I feel so sad and even more to see those who once felt before the soothingness and gratitude toward Kennedy Ohene Agyapong for hasting to their defense, are today criticising his style of defense.

I know it’s all because of corruption of the Heart, which is a paranormal with a human heart. Because Npp as a political party has set a pace for degeneration, we are in a debased state for judging wrongly men of integrity and with clean and contrite heart, which we know is invalid, putrid, spoiled and unfair. This an unsound experience our party has to go through because of some few people’s selfishness and self protection for the future impediments. If they are not prevented, that may be a violation of covenant that brought Npp to power and must expect punishment from the people of Ghana as a divine judgment.

I have checklisted Kennedy Agyepong’s political character, charisma and career with The Beatitudes of Christ and I love him more, because he stands blameless and his manifestó is scriptural. The man who does not care about his dignity and can even go to the gutter and fight for others, what cannot he do for me and you?…I resolve to love him as Ghana’s president for what he is and he is not.

Osɔfo Nii Naate Atswele Agbo Nartey