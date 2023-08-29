Kennedy Agyapong meets Party Elections Committee

Flagbearer aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong, has met the Party’s Elections Committee. The purpose of the meeting, according to sources, is to provide him and other presidential candidates the opportunity to address concerns about the conduct of the special delegates conference.

During the NPP Special Delegates’ Conference, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia emerged as the winner with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote. Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, came in second with 132 votes, or 14.30%, while former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes, or 10.29%.

In addition to the meeting with the Elections Committee, Mr. Agyapong is also expected to meet the disciplinary committee due to claims he made targeting President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during Saturday’s Special Delegates Conference.

In a widely circulated video, Mr. Agyapong, who is also the Assin Central Member of Parliament, is seen making threats against the two leaders, alleging attacks on his agents. He stated, “President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”

A statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, on Sunday disclosed that Mr. Agyapong will be summoned before the Disciplinary Committee to explain his threats.