Kennedy Agyapong Praises Dr. Bawumia’s Dedication During 2024 Campaign

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his significant contributions to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign ahead of the 2024 elections.

Speaking at the Possibilities Rally in Accra, Agyapong commended Bawumia for his tireless efforts in touring every constituency across the country, engaging with citizens, and listening to their concerns.

Agyapong expressed confidence in Bawumia’s work ethic, asserting that the Vice President’s extensive campaign trail and willingness to understand the challenges of various communities were clear indicators of his commitment to hard work. “Let’s clap for the Vice President. He has toured all the constituencies in the country. When he leaves, I also go there and see his footprints all over. This is a clear indication that when he is voted into power, he will work hard,” Agyapong stated.

He also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the party and its members for their continued support throughout the campaign. As the election draws near, Agyapong urged party supporters to continue engaging with the public, emphasizing the importance of spreading the message of peace and prosperity. “We have two days to go, so we should talk to people. And those who are peeved should note that there is only one political party that brings peace of mind and prosperity to the people who do not have money,” he added.

Agyapong’s remarks underscored the NPP’s commitment to addressing the needs of the Ghanaian people and ensuring a better future for all citizens.