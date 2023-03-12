Kennedy Agyapong Spills The Bean: How NPP Is Sabotaging His Business

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has accused his own party and ruling government of plotting to sabotage his businesses.

He was speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, he said: “I started some of my businesses under Rawlings, Kufuor, Mills, Mahama, I never experienced this and I have not spent money on NPP government or NPP party than President Akufo-Addo’s tenure and they are using it to sabotage and destroy my business.”