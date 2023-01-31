Kennedy Agyapong urges Ghanaians to support quality healthcare

Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central has called on Ghanaians to show interest and support the delivery of quality healthcare services to the people.

He said it was important that well-to-do individuals and corporate organizations provided the needed equipment and logistics to support government health facilities such as the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to deliver quality healthcare services to the people.

Mr Agyapong was speaking to journalists after inspecting a linear accelerator machine at the Oncology Unit of KATH, which he had paid an amount of $147,000.00 for its maintenance.

Linear Accelerator is an equipment used for the treatment of cancer conditions.

Mr Agyapong also used the occasion to donate 100 hospital beds and mattresses to the second largest referral facility in the country.

“I am personally interested in the issues of KATH; it is the duty of Ghanaians to direct attention to quality healthcare services.

I want to believe that this hospital serves about 12 regions in the country.

I am a witness to this because, in Assin Fosu, any emergency is referred to KATH, let us all help and upgrade it to a modern set up hospital,” he stated.

Mr Agyapong, who is seeking to become the flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 general elections, used the occasion to appeal to the NPP delegates and Ghanaians to choose him as a candidate and the President of Ghana to ensure the speedy development and progress of the country.

Mr Agyapong who also toured the old blocks of the hospital, expressed worry at the conditions of the buildings and said the hospital was in a serious distress which called for help from all.

“We should all come together and not depend solely on the government to assist the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

I am going to be an ambassador for KATH and go round to tell the sad story and the needs of the hospital,” he pledged.

He called on the workers to keep the hospital environment neat and ensure good maintenance culture adding that, all should treat facilities and logistics as your own.

Professor Otchere Addai Mensah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KATH, said the hospital was in dire need of logistical support to smoothly run the facility.

He said as part of efforts to improve operations at the facility, managing had given opportunities to individuals and groups to adopt the old wards and help renovate and upgrade them to modern standards.

He pledged that the hospital despite all the constraints, would continue to work hard and render quality services to clients.