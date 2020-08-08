Ghanaian defender Kennedy Boateng is pleased to qualify his side SV Ried to the Austrian top-flight league.

The former WAFA defender will be playing the Austria Bundesliga next season after winning the Austrian second-tier league with SV Ried on the final day of competition.

Ried thrashed Floridsdorfer AC 9-0 to earn promotion back to the topflight for the first time since suffering demotion in the 2016/17 season.

Boateng will be hoping to get his maiden Black Stars call-up under coach CK Akonnor following his impressive season with SV Ried. He scored one goal in 21 appearances.