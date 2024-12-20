Kennedy Osei Nyarko Calls for Unity and Focus Amid NPP’s Election Setback

Following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) disappointing results in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, Hon. Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, has urged party members to stay united and focused as they regroup for the future.

In a direct and heartfelt message shared on Facebook, Nyarko acknowledged the party’s challenges but called for resilience and determination moving forward. Reflecting on the party’s internal divisions during the campaign, he remarked, “The reality will soon dawn on those who crossed the carpet, those who voted skirt & blouse, and those who refused to vote. It’s just a matter of time.”

Nyarko’s comments follow a turbulent election season marked by internal disputes, voter apathy, and external criticism, which many believe contributed to the NPP’s lackluster performance. Despite the heavy loss, Nyarko urged his colleagues to avoid succumbing to despair. “Let’s be focused and not be weighed down by the abysmal performance of the party in the December 7th elections,” he emphasized, reinforcing the need for the party to come together and strategize for the future.

His call comes at a critical juncture, urging the NPP to regroup, reflect, and unite as they look ahead to rebuild and reposition themselves for the challenges ahead.