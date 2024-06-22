Kennedy Osei Nyarko Praises Samira Bawumia’s Role in NPP Campaign

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru constituency in the Eastern Region, has expressed admiration for Mrs. Samira Bawumia, wife of NPP Presidential candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, lauding her significant contributions to the party’s campaign ahead of the upcoming December polls.

Mrs. Samira Bawumia has been actively engaged in a nationwide campaign to secure support for the NPP’s bid to remain in power for another term.

In his assessment of Mrs. Bawumia’s impact on the campaign, Kennedy Osei Nyarko described her as a “gift from God to Ghana,” highlighting her role as a pivotal asset for the NPP. He praised her ability to garner political support and influence public opinion in favor of the party and its candidate.

“Adorable Samira stands tall among potential First Ladies, serving as a role model and inspiration for the new generation,” Kennedy Osei Nyarko remarked on his official Facebook page. He emphasized her significant contributions alongside those of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he touted as the ideal successor to President Akufo-Addo.

According to Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Vice President Bawumia’s impact has been “phenomenal and impactful,” particularly in mobilizing support from northern and Islamic constituencies. He asserted that Bawumia’s leadership qualities position him uniquely among contenders for the presidency.

As the campaign season progresses, Kennedy Osei Nyarko’s praise underscores the pivotal roles played by Mrs. Samira Bawumia and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in shaping the NPP’s electoral strategy and their aspirations for the future leadership of Ghana.