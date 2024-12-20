Kennedy Osei Nyarko Proposes Key Reforms for NPP Restructuring Ahead of 2028 Elections

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) embarks on its restructuring process to strengthen its position for the 2028 elections, several party members are offering proposals aimed at revitalizing the political organization.

One of the party’s prominent figures, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Swedru, has put forward several key suggestions to guide the party’s growth and ensure future success.

Among his most notable proposals is the recommendation to limit the position of Youth Organizer within the party structure to members of TESCON, the NPP’s tertiary student branch. Kennedy Osei Nyarko took to social media to share his view, stating, “The position of the Youth Organizer must be limited to only TESCON members from our tertiary institutions.” This proposal aims to reinforce the party’s connection with young voters by ensuring that the leadership of the youth wing is drawn directly from the organization representing students.

In addition to this, the MP called for an expansion of the democratic process surrounding the election of the Youth Organizer. He suggested that the position should be made accessible to all paid-up members of the party, allowing broader participation. “The election of the Youth Organizer position must be expanded to allow every paid-up member of the party to vote,” he explained.

Osei Nyarko also shared his thoughts on the position of Communications Director, proposing that it be an elected role in order to enhance competitiveness and ensure that the best candidates rise to the top. His proposal reflects a broader call for more inclusive, transparent, and dynamic leadership within the party as it looks to reorganize and strengthen its influence ahead of the next general election.

These proposed reforms, championed by Osei Nyarko, signify a push towards a more robust, democratic structure within the NPP, aiming to tap into the energy and ideas of its young membership and ensure that the party remains competitive and united as it sets its sights on future political success.