Mr. Kenneth Odeng Adade, Former Press Officer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), has been appointed as a member of the Media Committee of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA).

He joins six other persons from the continent to formulate and implement media strategies aimed at promoting and developing the sport in Africa and beyond.

He would work with Essomba Herve Noel (Cameroon), Ekoue-Kouvahey (Togo), Bojuwoye Adebukola (Nigeria), Ismael Oumarou Issaka (Niger), Radonirina Zafinjato Rakotomanga (Madagascar) and Niamke N’guessan Marie Chantal (Ivory Coast).

Mr. Odeng Adade had been part of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) since its inception almost four years ago.

He has worked behind the scenes with many National Federations to support their development but is notably known to be associated with the Ghana Weightlifting Federation as its Secretary-General.

He was the former Communications Director of the Professional Golfers’ Association of Ghana and now with Captain One Golf Society as its Head of Communication.

He worked with The Finder Group of Newspaper as their Deputy Sports Editor and is now pursuing a Master’s Degree in Global Sports Management at the Seoul National University in South Korea.