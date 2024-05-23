Kenneth Ashigbey Calls for Regulatory Collaboration in Tech Industry Development

During the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) forum at the recently concluded 3i Africa Summit, Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, emphasized the importance of collaborative approaches among tech industry regulators for advancing the sector and fostering Africa’s development.

Ashigbey urged regulators to move away from entrenched positions and embrace collaborative discussions, emphasizing the need for informed decision-making based on knowledge rather than regulatory titles.

Highlighting the significance of collaboration among policymakers, industry players, academia, and customers, Ashigbey stressed its role in designing effective digital public infrastructure (DPI) and products to drive digital inclusion and accelerate development through innovation.

He cited the example of addressing the country’s power supply challenges, advocating for the adoption of mini-grids in various communities instead of relying solely on centralized power sources like Akosombo. This approach, he argued, would reduce power loss during transmission and improve efficiency.

Ashigbey also highlighted the issue of fiber cuts, which cost the industry millions of dollars annually to repair, hindering efforts to expand connectivity to rural communities. He emphasized the need for collaboration to address this problem, citing instances where road construction projects inadvertently damage telecom fiber cables.

In conclusion, Ashigbey urged forum participants to prioritize collaboration on specific areas to drive tangible progress, aiming for positive outcomes to be reported by the next MT4D event in 2025.