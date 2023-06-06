Kenpong donates Toyota Coaster bus to Yaw Dabo Soccer Academy

Ghanaian business man and philanthropist, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) has extended his benevolent hands to the fast-rising football academy, Yaw Dabo Academy, with the donation of a high-functioning Toyota Coaster bus to the club.

Kenpong’s donation to the Yaw Dabo Academy is an exhibition of his belief and trust in the ace actor Yaw Dabo, who is the owner of the football club.

The two are believed to share a close relationship that dates to ages.

It has been reported that Kenpong’s house in Accra is one of the places the Kumasi-based actor visits whenever he is in the capital and this report was given credence by Yaw Dabo who recently shared a photo of himself at the residence of Kenpong after he arrived from his European tour which saw him being featured on Spanish TV.

Kenpong who is also the owner of the Kenpong Football Academy donated the vehicle to Yaw Dabo Academy to strengthen the relationship between the two clubs.

It is the belief of people with proximity to the two highly respected men that Kenpong Football Academy and Yaw Dabo Academy will enjoy a mutually beneficial relationship that will see them support each other.

Kenpong’s charitable works are well-documented as he has over the years supported various persons and organizations in the country.

Kenpong Football Academy which is coached by coach Kwasi Appiah are making big progress with their discovery and nurturing of Ghanaian football talents.