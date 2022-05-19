Kenpong Travel and Tour is official travel agency for 2022 World Cup

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has named Kenpong Travel and Tours, a leading travel agency in the sports sector, as the official travel agency for Ghana’s campaign for the Qatar 2022 Federation of International International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup.

In a release issued on Wednesday May 18, 2022, the Ministry said, it selected Kenpong Travel and Tours as the official travel agent for the World Cup after careful consideration.

As part of efforts to streamline preparations for Ghana’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced to the general public, particularly football fans that upon careful consideration, the Ministry has appointed Kenpong Travel and Tours Company as the official travel agent for the World Cup,” the statement said.

The statement explained that as the official travel agent for the World Cup, Kenpong Travel and Tours would be working together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to facilitate travel arrangements for Ghanaians who wish to travel to watch the World Cup in November.

The statement further advised fans who wish to travel to Qatar for the World Cup to contact Kenpong Travel and Tours.

Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup after dumping arch rivals, Nigeria out in a thrilling play off, has whetted Ghanaian fans’ appetite to stage a return to the World Cup in Qatar.

But there had been silence over news on ticketing and travel arrangements, leaving fans in a limbo.

The announcement of Kenpong as an official travel agent, would therefore, be a welcome relief to Ghanaian fans.