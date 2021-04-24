Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenya is committed to lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 32 percent by the year 2030, said President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

According to a statement of the presidency, Kenyatta made the pledge on the second day of a climate summit attended online by world leaders, describing climate change as a development and security threat that must be addressed urgently.

Kenyatta called for global solidarity in addressing climate change, saying that many developing countries were struggling to finance mitigation and adaptation actions.

Citing the 2020 Adaptation Gap Report issued in mid-January by the United Nations Development Program, the president said that annual adaptation costs in developing countries are estimated at 70 billion U.S. dollars, and could reach up to 300 billion dollars in 2030 if no action is taken.

Kenyatta welcomed global investors to support Kenya in raising financial resources for climate adaptation programs. He said Kenya has great geothermal potential, yet “the amount currently tapped is under 10 percent. This presents huge investment opportunities across the technology value chain.

” Kenya’s target is to fully move to renewable energy by the year 2050, said Kenyatta, adding that clean energy accounts for approximately 90 percent of national electricity supply and will amount to 100 percent by 2030.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleEU likely to vaccinate 70 percent adult population by end of July – von der Leyen
Next articleSouth Africa reduced malaria deaths by over 91 percent in past 20 years
xinhuanet.com
http://www.xinhuanet.com/english
Xinhua News Agency, Xinhuanet is an important central news service-oriented website, an important information organ of the central government, and an important platform for building up China's online international communication capacity. Established on November 7, 1997, as an online news provider of the Xinhua News Agency, it was officially named Xinhuanet on March 10, 2000 and began around-the-clock news release with leading online public opinion at home and setting a good image of China abroad as its main task.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here