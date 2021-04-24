Kenya is committed to lowering greenhouse gas emissions by 32 percent by the year 2030, said President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

According to a statement of the presidency, Kenyatta made the pledge on the second day of a climate summit attended online by world leaders, describing climate change as a development and security threat that must be addressed urgently.

Kenyatta called for global solidarity in addressing climate change, saying that many developing countries were struggling to finance mitigation and adaptation actions.

Citing the 2020 Adaptation Gap Report issued in mid-January by the United Nations Development Program, the president said that annual adaptation costs in developing countries are estimated at 70 billion U.S. dollars, and could reach up to 300 billion dollars in 2030 if no action is taken.

Kenyatta welcomed global investors to support Kenya in raising financial resources for climate adaptation programs. He said Kenya has great geothermal potential, yet “the amount currently tapped is under 10 percent. This presents huge investment opportunities across the technology value chain.

” Kenya’s target is to fully move to renewable energy by the year 2050, said Kenyatta, adding that clean energy accounts for approximately 90 percent of national electricity supply and will amount to 100 percent by 2030.