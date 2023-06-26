Kenya: Airtel spreads wide its tentacles

Airtel may have died in Ghana, but it is expanding in other markets, the latest being Kenya.

Airtel Kenya has recently announced plans for its network expansion, to meet the growing demand for data services in that country.

Currently, the telco is in the process of deploying 349 new sites. This will be fully deployed by the end of the year. Additionally, Airtel is says another 300 sites are in the pipeline.

According to Airtel Kenya, their current network infrastructure spans over 3200 sites, covering 89% of the country. The network expansion initiative is to enhance connectivity, and to improve service quality.

Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel, said “At Airtel, we are driven by a relentless commitment to continuous expansion and innovation. Our goal is not only to exceed customer expectations in the present but also to propel them into a future they have only begun to imagine.”

The chairman was speaking during a press conference held at the Airtel offices in Nairobi, Kenya. Notably, this was Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal first time in Kenya since 2019.

Poor network connectivity has been a consistent challenge to Airtel customers in some areas. Hence, this move is meant to enhance network reliability.

The expansion drive will see further deployment of LTE on the 2600Mhz band for capacity expansion. Furthermore, the company is planning roll out of 5G and the launch of VOLTE.

Thereafter , Airtel is planning the introduction of small cell/street solutions in densely populated areas such as in the Eastland areas.

In addition to expanding its network coverage, Airtel Kenya is also committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Hence, the company is implementing a decarbonization strategy to reduce its environmental footprint.

Airtel Kenya is introducing lithium-ion batteries to its infrastructure. The batteries will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, Airtel is embracing solar power technology to power its network infrastructure.

“We believe that it is important to balance our business needs with our environmental responsibility,” stated Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, Group CEO of Airtel Africa. Segun.

“By using sustainable technologies, we can help protect the environment while also providing our customers with the best possible service.” : added Mr. Olusegun