Kenya Airways Cargo Soars as Africa’s Top Air Cargo Leader in 2025

Kenya Airways Cargo (KQ Cargo) has clinched the title of Highly Acclaimed African Air Cargo Airline of the Year at the Air Cargo Africa Conference 2025, cementing its dominance in a sector critical to the continent’s trade ambitions.

The accolade, voted on by readers of STAT Trade Times, underscores the airline’s role in reshaping Africa’s logistics landscape through innovation and operational grit.

The win carries symbolic weight: Nairobi hosted the biennial conference for the first time in its 14-year history, drawing over 2,000 industry leaders, freight forwarders, and e-commerce giants to a city rapidly emerging as Africa’s cargo nerve center. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), KQ Cargo’s hub, now handles over 350,000 tons of freight annually, linking 20 countries across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

“This award isn’t just about us—it’s a nod to Africa’s collective potential,” said Peter Musola, Kenya Airways’ Head of Cargo, during the ceremony. “Hosting this event in Nairobi isn’t coincidence; it’s a statement. We’re positioning Kenya as the gateway for pan-African trade.” His remarks echoed KQ Cargo’s recent expansion, including new freighter routes to West Africa and partnerships with e-tailers racing to meet the continent’s booming online retail demand.

The airline’s strategy hinges on bridging gaps in Africa’s fractured supply chains. While maritime shipping dominates bulk cargo, air freight’s speed is indispensable for perishables like flowers and pharmaceuticals—sectors where Kenya leads. KQ Cargo moves 15% of Africa’s fresh produce exports, including 40% of Europe’s cut flowers, according to industry estimates.

Yet challenges persist. High fuel costs, aging infrastructure, and regulatory bottlenecks plague African aviation. Musola acknowledged these hurdles but emphasized progress: “We’ve digitized 80% of our cargo processes, cutting clearance times by half. That’s how you compete globally.” The airline’s investments in cold-chain logistics and blockchain tracking for high-value goods have also drawn praise.

The conference spotlighted JKIA’s $100 million cargo terminal expansion, set to double its capacity by 2027. Rivals like Ethiopian Airlines and South African Airways loom, but KQ Cargo’s agility—evident in its rapid pivot during the COVID-19 vaccine airlift—has burnished its reputation.

While KQ Cargo’s win signals Kenya’s ascendancy, it also exposes Africa’s air cargo paradox. The continent accounts for just 2% of global air freight volumes, yet demand is surging. With e-commerce projected to grow 25% annually in Africa, the race is on to modernize fleets and airports. But can carriers like Kenya Airways balance profitability with the need to serve remote regions? As one freight forwarder privately noted: “Everyone wants to fly out avocados and roses. Who’s investing in routes to landlocked economies?” The answer may determine whether Africa’s cargo boom lifts all boats—or just the usual harbors.