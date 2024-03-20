Kenya Airways (KQ) has held a special dinner and awards night to honour its travel trade partners that have been integral to the success of the Nairobi-based airline in Ghana.

KQ, which has been operating in Ghana for decades, currently operates 10 flights per week to and from Accra with extended services to other destinations in West Africa.

Country Manager of Kenya Airways, Madam Ruth Ruth Maweu, expressed her profound appreciation to the over 40 travel companies that attended the event held at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra.

Madam Maweu noted that the airline will continue to work together with the travel partner as it seeks to scale up its operations in Ghana this year.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Ghana, Eliphas Barine, assured the travel consultants that KQ has a long rich history, having been established in 1977. “Sell, knowing that you are selling a strong brand with a rich history,” he said.

He further indicated that the process of reversing the payment by Ghanaian Travellers, who hitherto didn’t have to acquire nor pay for a visa to enter Kenya, has progressed very far and a final announcement is expected by the end of March.

‘’We have a selected team that is working on that. They tell us it is just a matter of time. If you invite me at the end of this month, it will be a different story,’’ Ambassador Barine.

To make Kenya visa-free for all, the East African country replaced the eVisa with the Electronic Travel Authorization (Kenya eTA), for which citizens of all countries are eligible to apply.

With the new policy, tourists are no longer required to apply for a visa. Instead, they can complete the eTA application process, pay the required fees, and get their permits within three days.

This arrangement has, however, adversely affected citizens of countries such as Ghana that hitherto didn’t need an eTA and were not required to pay for visa-on-arrival. Kenya Airways honours travel partners in Accra