Kenya Airways Partners with IATA to Pioneer Aviation Sustainability Program

Kenya Airways has teamed up with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to pilot the groundbreaking Integrated Sustainability Program (ISP), positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable aviation innovation.

The initiative, unveiled during the 37th IATA Ground Handling Conference in Nairobi, introduces three key pillars to transform industry practices: sustainable procurement, social responsibility, and performance monitoring.

Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka emphasized the partnership’s strategic value: “This collaboration allows us to test scalable solutions that align with our environmental, social, and economic objectives.” IATA’s Marie Owens Thomsen praised Kenya Airways’ leadership, noting its role in advancing Africa’s sustainable aviation agenda.

The ISP’s framework enables airlines to benchmark progress against global standards, with full certification expected ahead of its October 2025 launch at IATA’s World Sustainability Symposium. As Africa’s sole SkyTeam Alliance member, Kenya Airways reinforces its commitment to operational excellence and continental connectivity through this initiative.