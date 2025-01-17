Kenya Airways Shines at 2024 SkyTeam Aviation Challenge with Sustainability Awards

Kenya Airways (KQ) has emerged as a leader in sustainable aviation at the 2024 SkyTeam Aviation Challenge, receiving multiple accolades for its groundbreaking initiatives in environmental responsibility.

The airline was awarded two major recognitions at the prestigious event: Best Scaled Catering Solution and Best Approach to Scaling Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). These awards highlight Kenya Airways’ commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and driving sustainability within the aviation industry.

Kenya Airways won the Best Scaled Catering Solution award for its innovative efforts to reduce onboard plastic waste. The airline introduced traditional African bread baskets and aluminium food containers in economy class, a move that is expected to eliminate 24 tonnes of plastic waste annually. This initiative is part of Kenya Airways’ broader effort to eliminate single-use plastics from its operations and enhance sustainability.

In the Best Approach to Scaling SAF category, Kenya Airways was commended for its collaboration with a local SAF producer to establish Kenya’s first Sustainable Aviation Fuel production plant. This milestone will make SAF more affordable and accessible in Kenya and the surrounding region, while simultaneously creating jobs in the Kwale County community. Furthermore, the initiative will contribute to environmental conservation by cultivating energy seed plants on arid and degraded lands, helping to improve Kenya’s tree cover.

Beyond these two major wins, Kenya Airways was also recognised in several other categories, including Best Team Collaboration for its Sustainability Champions program, Best Climate Literacy for its multi-level sustainability training, and special recognition for its achievements in Scaling SAF, Best Catering Solution, and overall Airline Participation.

The awards were announced during the SkyTeam Aviation Challenge 2024 ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 14-15 January. Reflecting on the airline’s success, Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka expressed pride in the airline’s achievements. “The wins and recognition at the 2024 Aviation Challenge are a testament to our commitment to sustainability and innovation. By embracing sustainable aviation fuel, reducing single-use plastics, and fostering collaboration across teams, we are driving meaningful change for the aviation industry and our planet,” Kilavuka said.

This year’s SkyTeam Aviation Challenge, now in its third edition, focused on scaling solutions that have already been implemented to create a sustainable impact. Kenya Airways demonstrated its commitment to this goal through the successful operation of four long-haul flights—from Nairobi to New York, Amsterdam, Paris, and London—using sustainability-focused parameters. These efforts included sustainable in-flight catering, geo-optimisation of ground operations, e-mobility solutions for passenger transport, a “travel light” policy to encourage weight reduction, and waste management initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions.

Kenya Airways’ participation in the SkyTeam Aviation Challenge underscores its broader commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship, and the development of talent, further solidifying its position as a global leader in sustainable aviation.