Kenya Airways to expand connections to West Africa

Kenya’s national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) said Friday it has inked a one-way interline agreement with regional carrier, Africa World Airlines Limited, to expand its connectivity to Ghana and West Africa.

Julius Thairu, Kenya Airways chief commercial and customer officer, said the interline agreement will provide passengers with flight connections from KQ network to various points in the domestic Ghanaian market and the West African region.

“The future of travel will be drawn from a sustainable, interconnected, and affordable air transport industry in Africa through partnerships and collaboration that drive the growth of Africa’s travel industry,” Thairu said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

He said the partnership which is part of KQ’s broader strategy to extend its footprint across the continent will provide guests with increased options into the domestic destinations in Ghana and West Africa.

Thairu said that the growth of air travel in Africa is hinged on partnerships and collaboration that open up the continent.

He noted that the agreement underpins Kenya Airways commitment to provide greater connectivity and market access in the West African region and across Africa.

Under the agreement, there will be three domestic destinations in Ghana, Kumasi, Takoradi, and Tamale and to four regional destinations, Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria, Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia.

Adedayo Olawuyi, head of commercial for Africa World Airlines, said the airline was delighted to partner with Kenya Airways to connect passengers to and from West Africa via the selected domestic and regional routes of Africa World Airlines.

“Our combined networks will allow our customers the convenience of seamless onward connectivity from the Kenya Airways network to Africa World Airlines network, it is imperative that we continue to interlink Africa and allow access within Africa for our passengers,” Olawuyi said. Enditem