Kenya Airways to Host Landmark Aviation Conference in Nairobi

Kenya Airways will host the 37th International Air Transport Association (IATA) Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Nairobi from May 13–15, 2025, marking the first time Africa will stage the global aviation event.

The conference, expected to draw industry leaders and policymakers, highlights Kenya’s growing influence in aviation and aligns with IATA’s “Focus Africa” initiative to bolster the continent’s air transport ecosystem.

President William Ruto, IATA Director General Willie Walsh, and Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka are slated to headline the event, which will address modernization, workforce development, and collaboration across ground operations. Kilavuka emphasized the symbolic significance of hosting IGHC, stating, “This underscores Africa’s readiness to shape global air travel’s future. Kenya Airways is committed to advancing innovation and connectivity that spur economic growth.”

Key discussion topics include adopting hydrogen-powered ground support equipment, enhancing real-time baggage tracking, and improving public-private partnerships. Walsh stressed the sector’s critical role, noting, “Efficiency and safety in ground handling underpin aviation’s resilience. Elevating performance requires modernizing operations and investing in skilled labor.”

The conference arrives as African airlines navigate post-pandemic recovery amid infrastructure gaps and financing challenges. Kenya Airways, which reported a narrowed 2023 loss of $23 million, aims to leverage the event to showcase operational reforms and attract investment.

Africa’s aviation sector contributes $27 billion annually to GDP but faces hurdles such as fragmented regulations and high operating costs. IGHC 2025 offers a platform to address these issues, mirroring IATA’s push for standardized safety protocols and sustainable practices. The continent’s ground handling market, projected to grow at 6.8% annually through 2030, remains ripe for innovation, particularly in green technology adoption.

Kenya’s selection as host reflects its strategic position as a regional hub, with Jomo Kenyatta International Airport handling over 7 million passengers annually. However, experts caution that lasting progress requires aligning conference outcomes with policy action. For Kenya Airways, the event is both an opportunity and a test: success could bolster its turnaround strategy, while missteps might amplify scrutiny of its financial struggles.

As global delegates converge in Nairobi, the spotlight will fall on Africa’s capacity to translate dialogue into tangible gains—a challenge as complex as the continent’s skies.