Kenya Allocates US$125 Million for ICT and E-Government Projects

The Kenyan government has earmarked approximately $125.3 million for Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) projects in the 2024/2025 financial year.

National Treasury Minister Njuguna Ndung’u revealed the budget details in Parliament recently.

Key allocations include:

Government Shared Services : $8.5 million

: $8.5 million Digital Superhighway : $5.4 million

: $5.4 million Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology in Konza Technopolis : $17.7 million

: $17.7 million Konza Technopolis City Development : Horizontal Infrastructure Phase I: $11.5 million Konza Data Centre and Smart City Facilities: $40 million

: Digital Economy Acceleration Project : $21.6 million

: $21.6 million Maintenance and Rehabilitation of the Last Mile County Connectivity Network: $21.6 million

Minister Ndung’u emphasized the importance of these investments in enhancing the government’s bottom-up economic transformation agenda, boosting productivity, and creating job opportunities for young people.

Additionally, the government’s digital loans project, Hustler Fund, has received an allocation of $38.4 million, despite the fund accumulating $76.8 million in defaults since its launch in 2022. This year’s allocation is nearly 50% lower than the previous year’s $76.8 million investment. The Hustler Fund aims to improve financial access for individuals, micro, small, and medium-sized businesses.