Kenya and Tanzania ink deals to enhance bilateral relations

Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday signed a raft of agreements to enhance bilateral relations.

The three agreements were signed in Nairobi during the fourth session of the Kenya and Tanzania Joint Commission for Cooperation and were presided over by Raychelle Omamo, Kenya’s cabinet secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Liberata Mulamula, Tanzania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The two neighbors signed a memorandum of understanding on political and diplomatic consultations. Omamo said the aim of the agreement was to establish a bilateral consultation system to carry out regular talks to evaluate bilateral relations between Kenya and Tanzania and coordinate positions of mutual interest.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on higher education, scientific and technology cooperation.

Omamo noted that the deal was adopted to establish cooperation between Kenya and Tanzania in the fields of higher education, science, technology and innovation through mutual development of activities that contribute to national development in both countries.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on reaffirmation and demarcation of the international boundary.

“The purpose of the MOU is to facilitate the process of completion of the reaffirmation and demarcation of the international boundary between Kenya and Tanzania on the basis of existing treaties and recognizes practice between the two countries,” Omamo added.

On health matters, the two governments resolved to put in place a joint mechanism for dealing with COVID-19 including testing and vaccine rollout.

Further, they also agreed to set up modalities for the exchange of health personnel.

Mulamula urged the two countries to implement the decisions within the agreed timelines in order for the intended benefits to be fully realized. Enditem