Kenya Announces New Visa Policy for African Nationals to Foster Regional Integration

Kenya has unveiled a new travel directive that will allow citizens from nearly all African countries to visit without prior authorisation.

This marks a significant shift from the previous Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, which required most visitors to apply for clearance online before their journey. The ETA, though intended to replace traditional visas, was widely criticized as “a visa under another name,” leading to calls for reform.

Under the newly announced policy, which was confirmed by the cabinet on Tuesday, citizens from all African nations—except Somalia and Libya—will no longer need an ETA to enter Kenya. This change, driven by security concerns, is part of the government’s broader effort to encourage regional integration, boost tourism, and support the implementation of open skies policies across the continent.

This new arrangement will allow African nationals to stay in Kenya for up to two months without the need for additional documentation. Citizens of East African Community (EAC) member states—Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Burundi—will be granted stays of up to six months, in line with EAC agreements.

The government also plans to introduce an expedited travel approval process, promising a maximum processing time of 72 hours. Although the exact timeline for the policy’s rollout remains uncertain, Kenyan authorities have tasked the relevant ministries with preparing detailed guidelines within a week, aimed at improving the traveler experience at the country’s airports.

Kenya’s move is in step with similar initiatives across the continent, as countries like Ghana and Rwanda work to ease visa restrictions for African nationals. Ghana recently extended visa-free travel to all African passport holders, while Rwanda has already embraced a policy allowing visa-free entry for African citizens. The African Union has been a strong advocate for such measures, pushing for greater mobility to strengthen economic ties and collaboration between African nations.

The introduction of the ETA in Kenya, while initially seen as a step forward, was met with frustration. The $30 fee and the requirement for travellers to apply for authorisation at least three days in advance led to increased administrative hurdles, prompting criticism. Moreover, Kenya’s ranking in the Africa Visa Openness Index plummeted in 2024, dropping to 46th out of 54 nations, signaling the policy’s negative impact on the country’s reputation as a travel destination.

Security concerns, particularly the ongoing threat posed by al-Shabab militants operating out of Somalia, have been a persistent issue for Kenyan border management. In response to these risks, the cabinet has also announced plans to bolster pre-screening and security measures at key entry points to ensure the safety of both citizens and visitors. The government aims to strike a balance between securing its borders and promoting regional connectivity and economic growth, particularly through tourism.

As Kenya moves to implement these changes, it demonstrates a commitment to not only enhancing travel across the continent but also to its broader aspirations of regional collaboration and economic development. This progressive policy shift is expected to make Kenya a more accessible destination for African travellers, while also fostering closer ties between nations in the region.