Kenya’s Anti-Narcotics Police Unit (ANU) has nabbed 5.3 kg of heroin at Moi International Airport, at the port city of Mombasa.

Head of ANU Hamisi Masa said Maimuna Jumanne, a Tanzanian national, was arrested with the narcotics as she disembarked from a plane at the airport on Sunday evening.Police estimate the drug has a street value of 15 million shillings (about 136,840 U.S. dollars).

Authorities are interrogating her to find her collaborators, Masa said.”She can’t be working alone. We are trying to find out her entire chain of collaborators in the country,” he told Xinhua over the phone.The suspect travelled from South Africa to Ethiopia before a connecting flight to Mombasa, police said.

The was the second major drug seizure this year in Mobassa, after two suspects were arrested earlier with two kgs of heroin, which has street value of 57,000 dollars.