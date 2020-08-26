Kenya’s tourism ministry said on Wednesday that it is the first country globally to be awarded the recommended status of the “Safer Tourism Seal” by the Rebuilding Travel umbrella group.

Najib Balala, cabinet secretary of Ministry for Tourism and Wildlife, was presented with the award in a virtual event that was attended by global tourism leaders under the Rebuilding Travel umbrella, a global pro-tourism industry group composed of members of tourism boards, ministers of tourism, professional associations, industry stakeholders, researchers, academics and travelers.

Balala said in a statement released in Nairobi that the award is testimony to Kenya’s continued efforts to ensure travelers’ safety following the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a destination, we have put together health and safety measures that are aimed at ensuring the safe reopening of the tourism sector. This is to ensure that our citizens, travelers, and workers are well protected. On behalf of my country I am happy to receive this recognition that shows we are headed in the right direction in regard to the COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Balala.

He added that the Safer Tourism Seal will be crucial in building travelers’ confidence in the destination as international travel resumes and hospitality outlets reopen.

“The seal which is a recognizable symbol throughout the world will be key to positioning Kenya as a safe and preferred destination,” he noted.

According to the ministry of tourism, the sector is gradually reopening following the ease in lockdown measures put in place by the government to curb the spread of the virus and the resumption of air travel.