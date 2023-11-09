Kenya banking on trained workforce to combat threats to cyberspace

Kenya plans to collaborate with the industry to train a significant number of professionals necessary for addressing the increasing threats to the country’s digital infrastructure, senior government officials said Tuesday.

Eliud Owalo, the cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, said that providing the country’s youth with skills to detect and preempt threats to cyberspace has been prioritized as the transition to a knowledge-based economy gathers pace.

“We require a trained workforce to enhance the resilience of our digital assets in the face of threats such as hacking and data theft,” Owalo said at a forum to mark the end of October Cybersecurity Awareness Month held in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

The one-day forum brought together senior policymakers, industry executives, regulators and innovators to discuss new approaches to securing cyberspace in the face of growing threats.

Owalo said the government will rely on robust policy and regulatory frameworks, capacity building and awareness creation to respond to cyber threats that have spiked amid accelerated digitization of public and private sectors.

He added that tackling the skills gap will be key to enhancing the safety and resilience of digital infrastructure, growth of e-commerce and seamless provision of government services.

Christopher Wambua, the acting chief executive officer at the Communications Authority of Kenya, said the country requires additional personnel skilled in diverse areas like digital forensics, cyber diplomacy, networks and device protection to facilitate an orderly transition from analog to the digital economy.

According to Wambua, equipping law enforcement officers including police, prosecutors and judges with digital skills will also be paramount to help combat cybercrimes effectively.

Vincent Ngundi, the acting director of cyber security at Communications of Authority of Kenya, said it has detected over 1.7 billion cyber threats in the last seven years and anticipates grappling with 2 billion threats in the next 12 months.

Ngundi said the envisaged cybersecurity center of excellence will provide lifelong training to cybersecurity professionals drawn from diverse sectors, including finance, ICT, energy, healthcare and manufacturing.