Kenya Breweries Targets Women with New Snapp Dry Cider Amid Booming Market

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has unveiled Snapp Dry Cider, a semi-dry, fruit-forward beverage crafted explicitly for Kenya’s “modern, sophisticated” woman, signaling a strategic push to dominate the fast-growing cider segment.

The launch, anchored by an exclusive Snapp Socials brunch event at Nairobi’s Naiposha Gardens, underscores KBL’s bid to capitalize on shifting consumer tastes toward premium, lower-alcohol options—and to lock in loyalty among a demographic driving the trend: urban, aspirational women.

“This isn’t just a drink—it’s a lifestyle statement,” said Faith Nyambura, Innovations Marketing Manager at KBL’s parent company East African Breweries Limited (EABL). “Today’s consumers crave complexity, not just sweetness.” The semi-dry cider, now stocked at major retailers and online platforms, aims to straddle refreshment and sophistication, with crisp apple notes balanced by a tart finish. Its rollout follows the success of KBL’s Tusker and Manyatta ciders, which have thrived amid Kenya’s youth-driven demand for alternatives to beer and spirits.

The cider market’s 15% annual growth in Kenya reflects a regional tilt: millennials and Gen Zers increasingly favor lighter, fruit-based beverages, with women accounting for nearly 60% of cider purchases, per industry reports. Snapp leans hard into this base, branding itself as “sassy, elegant, and adventurous” while launching Snapp Socials—curated events designed to foster female-centric communities. Analysts see the strategy as a savvy blend of product differentiation and experiential marketing. “They’re not just selling a drink; they’re selling identity,” noted Nairobi-based beverage analyst Wanjiru Mwangi.

Yet challenges loom. Kenya’s alcohol sector remains crowded, with rivals like Keroche and imported brands vying for shelf space. Critics also question whether gendered marketing might limit appeal in a market where men still dominate purchasing decisions. KBL, however, appears confident. “Women influence 80% of household spending,” Nyambura countered. “When they embrace a brand, it resonates broadly.”

The launch coincides with a surge in Kenya’s “premiumization” wave, where consumers increasingly splurge on products perceived as high-status—a trend accelerated by a burgeoning middle class. At 6.5% ABV, Snapp positions itself as a brunch or post-work staple, lighter than beer but more nuanced than sugary coolers.

Industry watchers will monitor whether Snapp can replicate the viral success of Tusker Cider, which became a social media darling through influencer campaigns. For now, KBL’s bet hinges on a simple equation: in a nation where 64% of the population is under 35, aligning with youth culture—and women’s wallets—isn’t just smart. It’s survival.