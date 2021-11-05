Kenya calls for dialogue to resolve conflict in Ethiopia

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said in a statement issued on Wednesday evening that related parties in Ethiopia need to embrace dialogue to resolve the year-long conflict which has evoked tensions along the Kenya-Ethiopia border.

The statement comes after the Kenyan police announced that border security and vigilance have been heightened following unrest in neighboring Ethiopia.

Kenyatta said the conflict, which was triggered in November 2020, has now escalated into a nationwide social convulsion of historical proportions for Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian government announced a nationwide state of emergency rule on Tuesday amid escalating conflict in the northern part of the country.

The Kenyan police also urged Kenyans to exercise vigilance and practice caution in their surroundings.