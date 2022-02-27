Kenya calls for increased investments in Africa’s maternal and child health

Kenya’s First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Thursday called for increased investment in Africa’s reproductive, maternal, adolescent and child health systems.

Margaret told the seventh Africa Health Business Symposium underway in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, that private-public partnerships were a viable option for raising resources to support the sector.

“Through private-public partnerships and collective investments, we are urged to deepen our work around reproductive, maternal, adolescent and child health,” she said in a recorded video message.

Margaret rallied global financiers to back Africa’s weak maternal and child health systems which she said were overstretched by societal challenges such as female genital mutilation (FGM), gender-based violence (GBV), teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

She said Africa was capable of ending its high maternal and child mortality if the sector is adequately resourced.

“We must be steeled by the possibility that we can achieve zero maternal and child deaths by devoting necessary expertise and resources,” she said, calling for increased screening of cervical and breast cancers and saying the two variants had the highest mortality rates on the continent.

“As we celebrate our work, we are, however, reminded that more needs to be done; especially around screening and detection of cancers, specifically cervical and breast cancers. These remain a growing concern with high mortality rates in our region,” she said.

Margaret said the COVID-19 had overstretched Africa’s health infrastructure and called for the strengthening of the continent’s fragile health systems.

“This forum convenes at a time when we face the risk of reversing our hard-won gains against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has tried and tested our health systems and further demonstrated the urgency of ensuring health and economic equity, especially for our women. The pandemic has called for innovative approaches to build resilient health systems,” she said.

Health principal secretary Susan Mochache, who represented Cabinet secretary Mutahi Kagwe, reiterated the First Lady’s call for health stakeholders to forge strong partnerships so as to be able to raise adequate resources for investment in maternal health.

The continental meeting was attended by health ministers from Nigeria, Uganda, and Somalia as well as representatives of various international organizations, including the World Health Organization’s Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti. Enditem