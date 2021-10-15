Kenya calls for joint efforts to fight gender violence

Kenya on Wednesday launched the National Police Service (NPS) Integrated Response to Gender-Based Violence Operational Document (PoliCare), calling for an integrated multi-sectoral approach to tackling the societal challenge of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in the country.

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, speaking at the launch ceremony, said that the fight against SGBV will require joint efforts in advocacy and public awareness alongside strict enforcement of the law so that victims feel empowered and safe to report their encounters.

PoliCare is part of the ongoing police service reforms and the new policy seeks to provide one-stop centers countrywide where SGBV victims will find all the help they require.

She reiterated her backing of the government’s commitment to end all forms of SGBV, saying it will take more than law enforcement for Kenya to fully deal with the retrogressive customs, cultural practices and beliefs that enable the crimes.