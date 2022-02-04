Kenya calls for truce in Ethiopia in line with Olympic spirit

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on warring parties in Ethiopia to lay down arms, embark on a path of peace and reconciliation in line with the Olympic spirit.

The Kenyan leader said in a statement released in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, late Wednesday that an end to skirmishes in neighboring Ethiopia bodes well for regional stability, growth and prosperity.

“I call on the people of Ethiopia, in the spirit of the Olympic Truce, to embrace peace and pave the way for genuine reconciliation,” said Kenyatta.

“The prosperity of Ethiopia, our region, and, indeed, our continent, has to be anchored in an enduring peace and security, and affirm belief that together, we can create a better world.”

Kenyatta has been involved in shuttle diplomacy to end skirmishes in Ethiopia’s Tigray region that erupted at the end of 2020, threatening peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region.

Besides meeting Ethiopian leaders for talks on ending conflict in the Tigray region, Kenyatta has also appealed to the international community to lend support for peace-building and reconciliation efforts.

He said that the ongoing conflict has robbed and deprived the people of Ethiopia the dignity and honor which is interwoven in their culture and civilization, stressing that the dream of a peaceful, secure and stable Ethiopia will only be realized if warring parties embrace inclusive dialogue geared toward ending more than one year of skirmishes.

As the yearlong civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region escalates, Kenya and South Sudan are on high alert. The Kenyan government has announced the tightening of security along its 800-km northern border with Ethiopia last November. Enditem