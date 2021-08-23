Kenya Data Center Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities Report 2021-2026: Key Investors are icolo.io, IXAfrica, PAIX, Teraco Data Environments, and Wingu – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Kenya Data Center – Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Kenya data center market to grow at a CAGR of 12.36% during 2021-2026.

The data center market in Kenya includes around six unique third-party data center service providers operating around nine facilities. Kenya is one of Africa’s primary data center hubs and is considered the gateway to the East African region.

Nairobi, the capital city, is a favorable location for data center development. In Kenya, Unaitas Sacco, a financial firm, selected Eastra Solutions for installation and commissioning services to Unaitas Data Center. Atos is investing in the development of a new data center facility in Kenya with around USD 260 million investment at the Mwale Medical and Technology City (MMTC) in Butere, Kakamega County.

KENYA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

icolo.io (Digital Realty), IXAfrica, PAIX, Teraco Data Environments, and Wingu are some of the key investors in the Kenya data center.

Huawei Technologies is among the leading vendors in the modular data center space with multiple efficient and reliable deployments. All the vendors have taken precautionary measures to reduce disruptions in their supply chain operations. The most commonly adopted servers in the industry include rack and blade servers from Cisco Systems, HPE, Dell Technologies, IBM, and Lenovo.

KENYA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

Kenya is witnessing the growing adoption of digital services such as cloud, big data, and IoT driving the demand for data centers in the region.

Most facilities in Kenya are based in Nairobi. In the coming years, the market is expected to witness data center investments in other cities, with Mombasa becoming a popular hub.

In Kenya, on-premise data centers aid digitalization and witness enterprises shifting to cloud and colocation facilities during the forecast period.

In 2020, Wholesale colocation contributed around 5% to the market share, and around 95% was from retail colocation in Kenya.

In terms of server infrastructure, the demand for ODM servers among the large service operators is increasing the growth of the Kenya data center.

Colocation service providers witnessed a strong uptake for their data center spaces by existing customers owing to the growth of COVID-19-induced demand.

The country has the presence of several local facility operators. Global operators are entering the space by acquiring local operators or via partnerships.

Investments in submarine cables in the market have increased over the past few years. The major investors include telecommunication providers and hyperscale operators working to create strong fiber connectivity and connections across the country.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

The growth in the physical security market depends majorly on the increasing number of new facility constructions in the Kenya data center market.

In Kenya, there are four facilities certified by Uptime Institute as Tier III standard facilities.

Nairobi is the home of around six existing facilities under operation. IXAfrica and Teraco Data Environments invest around four upcoming facilities in future years.

In 2020, Huawei was involved in developing Konza smart city and data center phase 1 and phase 2 with around USD 30 million investment.

In 2020, AWS data center partnered with Kenya’s Safaricom in East Africa, to facilitate cloud computing services that provide easy access to technologies such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning, and artificial intelligence.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Chess Enterprises

Copy Cat Group

Eastra Solutions

Egypro

Future-tech

HubTech

Kinetic Controls

Norkun Intakes

Remax Consult

Tetra Tech

Westwood Management

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Rittal

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Key Investors

icolo.io (Digital Realty)

IXAfrica

PAIX Data Centres

Teraco Data Environments

Wingu

REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyzes the Kenya data center market share and elaborative analysis of the existing and upcoming facilities, datacenter investments in terms of IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standards, and geography. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Nairobi

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

KENYA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Nairobi

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74btv9

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900