The Kenyan national football team the Harambee Stars departed Nairobi on Saturday morning for Comoros with sights on establishing a firm grip of the top two in their Group G of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying.

The second-placed Stars, who were forced to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Comoros in Nairobi on Wednesday, face surprise group leaders in Moroni on Sunday, where victory against the islanders could see them top the pool.

Egypt (two) and Togo (one) were scheduled to play later Saturday and Tuesday in their double header prop Group G behind Comoros (five) and Kenya (three).

“We believe we can go there and turn the result. Comoros are a good side and played well and our first game went according to plan but we missed many chances,” Kenya head coach Jacob Mulee said before the team departure.

“We cannot underestimate them and we have a better idea of what we need to do to get a result in Moroni but it will be a difficult game,” he added.

The Football Kenya Federation chartered a private flight for the team that is aiming to qualify for a second successive AFCON final, after making Egypt 2019, the first appearance at the continental showpiece in 15 years.

Mulee has included midfielder Lawrence Juma who plays for local side Sofapaka FC in his 25-man squad that traveled to play Comoros having missed the 1-1 draw in the first game.

Arnold Origi, Ian Otieno and Brian Bwire are the goalkeepers who traveled with the team with Johnstone Omurwa making it to the squad in defense alongside David Owino Ambulu.

Musa Masika, who was also left out for Wednesday, has also been included in the team alongside Kenneth Muguna who came on as a substitute.

The top two in the group will punch their tickets to the Cameroon 2021 AFCON finals that have been pushed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.