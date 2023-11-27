Kenya develops a digital platform for international treaties

Kenya on Monday launched a digital platform to host and track all international treaties and instruments to which the country is a signatory.

Abraham Korir SingOei, the principal secretary in the State Department of Foreign Affairs, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the database is a centralized repository that will enable the country to observe and uphold obligations under each treaty.

“The database will also enhance efficiency and inclusivity in service delivery and it is an effort to facilitate faster and efficient access to treaty service by citizens,” SingOei said, adding that the database is a digital tool that will streamline the work of diplomats, legal experts, and policymakers.

“By facilitating easy access to a comprehensive and up-to-date repository of international agreements, it will empower decision-makers to navigate the complex landscape of global relations to address some of today’s most complex challenges such as climate change, poverty and conflict,” he said.

The digital platform was developed with the support of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

Anthony Ngororano, the UNDP resident representative in Kenya, said that the platform paves the way in Kenya for more effective and informed decision-making processes, ultimately contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ngororano said that the launch of the database aligns seamlessly with the UNDP’s broader vision of leveraging technology for sustainable development.

He revealed that the digital platform will enhance legal transparency by making international agreements readily available to the public, legal professionals, researchers, and policymakers.

“The treaty database stands as a symbol of progress, cooperation, and the unwavering commitment to building a more just and interconnected world,” Ngororano said, adding that the database underscores the UNDP’s commitment to fostering collaboration, transparency, and efficiency in the realm of international relations and multilateralism.