Kenya donates land for tree planting in commemoration of UNEP’s global role

Kenya on Sunday donated a section of forest land within the capital Nairobi to be earmarked for tree planting as part of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) role in environmental role globally.

Keriako Tobiko, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forest said that “UNEP at 50 Corner” will be located at the City Park, in the suburb of Nairobi.

“We are donating this place in appreciation to UNEP’s effort in coordinating global efforts in confronting the planet environmental challenges in the past 50 years,” Tobiko said when he led a team of environment ministers, diplomats and delegates who are in Kenya for the 193 UNEP’s governing council members in planting trees at the corner.

UNEP has led the global community in ensuring that countries use scientific research in advancing the global environmental agenda. Tobiko noted that everyone should take matters of environmental conservation seriously since destruction in any part of the world affects everyone.

The Kenyan official said that environmental conservation is embedded in intergenerational equity hence the need to engage people of all ages to take the conservation efforts seriously.

The 2.5 acreage (roughly 10117.1 square meters) park is one of the green species within the city of Nairobi and has 998 tree plant species and hundreds of species of birds. It will be managed by the city park community forests association.

Kenya will be hosting the United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA5) which begins in Nairobi from Feb. 28-March 4 under the theme “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals”.

The assembly will also hold a special session from March 3 -4 to commemorate the 50th anniversary since UNEP was founded in 1972. Enditem