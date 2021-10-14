Kenya earmarks US$21.6 million to cushion drought victims

Kenya has allocated 2.4 billion shillings (21.6 million U.S. dollars) to cushion drought victims in October and November in 23 arid and semi-arid counties, an official said on Wednesday.

Cyrus Oguna, government spokesperson told journalists in Nairobi that the funds will be used to procure food for distribution to households that are food insecure.

“The plan for intervention beyond December is ready as the government continues to mobilize resources to mitigate the situation. However, the deployment of resources into the new year will depend on the performance of rain in the coming days,” Oguna said.

According to government data, approximately 2 million Kenyans are currently faced with food distress that has been occasioned by the ongoing drought in certain parts of the country.

Oguna observed that in order to improve the efficiency of government interventions to mitigate the impact of drought among humans and livestock, there will be a transition away from food distribution to cash transfers.

“We are in the process of establishing the infrastructure to support cash transfers to vulnerable households by the end of the year,” he added.

He revealed that the government is in close partnership and collaboration with various development partners such as United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, World Food Programme and the Kenya Red Cross to boost food security in the country. Enditem