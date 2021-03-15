Kenya’s Harambee Stars won their second international friendly here on Monday, beating Tanzania 2-1 to intensify their preparations for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Hassan Abdalla came off the bench to score the winner a minute to the hour mark in a keenly contested fixture played at Nyayo National Stadium.

Eric Kapaito put the hosts ahead in the 21st-minute debut goal, but Taifa Stars hit back through Ayub Lyanga.

It was the second win in as many days for head coach Jacob Mulee’s Stars following their 1-0 win over South Sudan at the same venue on Saturday. Kenya and Tanzania return to the pitch on Thursday for their second friendly.

The teams are using the build-up fixtures to prepare for the final two rounds of Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals qualifiers. Kenya will face Egypt at home before traveling to Togo.

Mulee named Lawrence Juma and Kapaito in the starting line-up, with James Saruni starting in goal.

Debutant Harun Mwale, Johnstone Omurwa, Michael Kibwage and Daniel Sakari marshaled the defense.

Tanzania had veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja, who made his Taifa Stars debut in 2001 between the sticks in the notable pre-match news.

Kapaito opened the scoring after punishing some poor defending from the visitors to nod Stars in front before Lyanga leveled matters before the break.

Mulee brought in Abdallah Hassan for James Mazembe at the start of the second half and the new forward repaid his faith by fashioning the winner in the 59th-minute.

Kenya pressed Tanzania off the ball when the visitors attempted to build from the back before they worked it to Abdallah, who finished with aplomb.