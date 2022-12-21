Kenya ends fuel subsidy on high global prices

Kenya has decided to end its fuel subsidy scheme, said the National Treasury on Tuesday, noting that the expensive program will last until Dec. 31.

The government has been doing away with the subsidy in phases, where in September it removed the cushion on super petrol and continued with that on diesel and kerosene.

“The government will eliminate the remaining unsustainable and consumption-driven fuel subsidy by the end of December 2022,” the Treasury said in the 2022 Budget Review and Outlook Paper.

The subsidy was launched in April to bring down the cost of living for citizens, many of whom had been affected by rising inflation, which in November stood at a five-year high of 9.5 percent.

Njuguna Ndung’u, cabinet secretary for the National Treasury, said in the document that the subsidy had been made unsustainable by the effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which put pressure on fuel and other commodity prices.

However, the government will continue to offer a fertilizer subsidy to cushion farmers and boost crop production as part of the country’s long-term food security plan, he added.

The Treasury noted that the Kenyan economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience, recovering from COVID-19 shocks, thanks to government measures supporting businesses. Enditem