Kenya enhances border security over conflict in Ethiopia

Kenyan police on Wednesday heightened security and vigilance along the country’s borders and other key installations following insecurity in neighboring countries including Ethiopia.

Police spokesman Bruno Shioso said the government is concerned about recent and unfolding events that disturb the peace and stability in neighboring countries and the greater Eastern Africa region.

“As an immediate neighbor to some of the affected countries, Kenya may be adversely impacted by the consequences of the events,” Shioso said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He urged Kenyan citizens to exercise vigilance and practice caution in their surroundings and report any suspected cases of undocumented foreigners in their midst to the police.

This comes just a day after Ethiopia declared a state of emergency after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa. Enditem