Kenya exports 39,000 labor migrants in 2021

Kenya exported approximately 39,000 labor migrants in 2021, a senior government official said on Friday.

Simon Chelugui, cabinet secretary of Ministry of Labor and Social Protection said in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, that the bulk of the Kenyans obtained employment opportunities in the Middle East with the rest going to European and North American countries.

“We also hope to export over 39,000 labor migrants in 2022,” Chelugui said during a graduation ceremony for Information Technology students at the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA).

According to the ministry of labor, about four million Kenyans are currently working abroad.

Chelugui noted that most of the Kenyans working overseas are low skilled and semi-workers.

“Our focus now is to ensure that we send mostly skilled workers in the medical engineering and hospitality fields in order to increase our Diaspora remittances,” he added.

He revealed that the government is prioritizing export labor in order to boost foreign exchange earnings from remittances sent back to the country. Enditem