The Kenyan government on Thursday extended the deadline to phase out old passports to December.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said phasing out the old-generation passports as part of the binding commitment made to migrate to the new East African Community biometric e-passport.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the Directorate of Immigration Services scaled down its operations in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, he said.

“Barring any unforeseen circumstances, this is the last extension, and Kenyans are advised to make the necessary arrangements and acquire the electronic passports at the earliest opportunity possible to avoid travelling inconveniences,” Matiang’i said in a statement issued in Nairobi.

He added for the avoidance of doubt, starting Jan. 1 next year the old dark blue passport will be null and void.

The process has been ongoing for the last two years and so far more than half Kenyans who have passports have migrated to the new electronic ones. Enditem