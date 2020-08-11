Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said on Monday that an inter-agency security team had managed to extinguish the fire that had been razing vegetation at the Tsavo National Park that is home to iconic species.

According to KWS, the inferno that had been spreading in the park since Saturday was put off thanks to the combined effort of security personnel and community volunteers.

“Kenya Wildlife Service wishes to appreciate the immense support from government agencies and partners in fighting to extinguish the fire in Tsavo Conservation area,” KWS said in a statement issued in Nairobi. “The fire has now been put off, thanks to efforts by an inter-agency team,” it added.

Multiple fire incidents have been reported at Tsavo National Park since May, threatening the survival of iconic species like giant land mammals and carnivores.

The latest inferno that is alleged to have been sparked by arsonists placed new hurdles in efforts to conserve the expansive wildlife sanctuary located in southeastern Kenyan plains.

KWS had earlier said that a combined team of security officers and local volunteers had intensified a manhunt for the suspected arsonists.

Local administrators pointed a finger at illegal herders who encroached on the park for the fire outbreaks that escalated amid relatively dry weather and strong winds.

The latest fire incident compelled KWS to mobilize elite firefighters drawn from different security agencies alongside local volunteers to prevent it from causing havoc to vegetation and wild animals.