Kenya eyes Middle East tourists with new flight to Dubai

Kenya Airways has begun non-stop flights from the Kenyan coastal city of Mombasa to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said the Kenyan national carrier’s new route to the popular destination in the Middle East would boost tourism in the region and safeguard millions of jobs in the coastal city.

“By connecting the Kenyan Coast to the Middle East, the travel time is effectively reduced, thereby making Kenya one of the most attractive destinations for the Middle East holidayers,” Gachagua said on Thursday night when he launched the first direct flight to Dubai at Moi International Airport in Mombasa.

He urged Kenya Airways to be more innovative as it faces increasing competition from other airlines, noting that the government will continue to offer the carrier support until it is fully back on its feet.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thairu said the airline will operate a Boeing 737-800, four times a week, on the route.

The region’s traders of electronics, clothes and other consumer goods will also benefit from the flights’ cargo capacity, he said.

The flights also offer increased capacity for direct exports of seafood and fresh produce directly to the Middle East, Thairu said.

“The introduction of this route is key and strategic as it will open up the Kenya coastal region, boost the tourism and hospitality industry as well as stimulate trade to the coastal city,” he said. Enditem