Kenya fast-tracks infrastructure projects in coastal city

Kenya has fast-tracked construction of road arteries and bridges connecting the coastal city of Mombasa to the industrial and tourism hubs, officials said on Thursday.

James Macharia, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure said the infrastructure projects are aimed to ease mobility in the port city and stimulate investments in key sectors like tourism, fisheries and agro-processing.

Speaking at an inspection tour of ring roads and bridges under construction in Mombasa city, Macharia said the projects are part of its modernization and enhanced linkages with the mainland.

Kenya has set aside 3.7 trillion shillings (about 33.9 billion U.S., dollars) to implement infrastructure projects in the coastal region that include a dualling of 11.3 kilometers road from Mombasa Island to the industrial zones.

According to Macharia, the dualling of the road will ease traffic congestion on the western side of Mombasa where a special economic zone is under development. The Changamwe interchange near the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) terminal is 90 percent complete and will also tackle perennial traffic snarl-ups.

“Changamwe interchange will be one of the most modern interchanges in Africa and is due for completion in October,” said Macharia.

He said the construction of a three-kilometer bridge across the Indian Ocean will connect Mombasa Island to the South coast, ease the movement of goods and pedestrians.