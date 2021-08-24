Kenya gets 880,460 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Kenya on Monday received 880,460 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a boost to its vaccination drive that targets inoculating 10 million people by the end of 2021.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Health Susan Mochache said the donation from the United States government forms the first batch of the two shipments expected to total 1.76 million doses.

“We have made tremendous gains reducing case fatality rates to 2 percent from 2.1 percent with plans underway to increase vaccination posts from the current 800 to 3000,” Mochache told journalists in Nairobi.

She said the ministry has put in place elaborate mechanisms to ensure that the country has the capacity to deploy all the vaccines across Kenya, including Pfizer vaccines that require cold storage below 70 degrees Celsius.

Mochache said the government has revised its vaccine deployment plan, taking into consideration the availability of multiple vaccines, with an aim of vaccinating 150,000 people each day before the end of September.

The focus, she said, is on protecting those at the greatest risk of infection.

As of Aug. 21, Kenya has administered 2.39 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the country, 1.61 million of which were first jabs and 780,377 second ones. Enditem