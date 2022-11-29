Kenya hosts regional summit on DRC conflict

The Third Inter-Congolese consultations of the East African Community (EAC) led by the Nairobi Peace Process that seeks to bring peace to the troubled eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) kicked off in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Monday.

The week-long forum brought together Kenyan President William Ruto and his Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye who is also the Chairperson of the EAC, while Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Rwandan President Paul Kagame attended the meeting virtually.

In his opening remarks, Ruto said the security situation in the eastern DRC continues to be of great concern to residents of East Africa and the world at large.

“We are here to emphasize the urgent need for dialogue and de-escalation and to encourage and facilitate every actor to intensify their pursuit through the effective engagement of regional and international dispute resolution mechanisms,” Ruto said.

The latest consultations are a follow-up to the second Inter-Congolese peace consultations, which was a scoping and mapping mission in eastern DRC that took place in May.

Ruto encouraged regional states to maintain their commitment to existing regional bilateral and multilateral understandings.

He also reiterated the vital importance of utilizing approved frameworks and engaging positively to address all issues, disagreements, misunderstandings, and concerns in order to sustain and enhance mutual benefits.

Ruto added that Kenya commits its support for efforts that uphold diplomatic and necessary military solutions to the effective restoration of sustainable peace and stability in the eastern DRC. Enditem