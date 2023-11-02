Kenya humble Zambia in Victoria Rugby Cup in Kampala

Regional giants Kenya humbled Zambia 32-12 in the second Victoria Rugby Cup match played at the Kyadondo Rugby Club here on Wednesday.

The Kenya team took an early lead with a try by Ephraim Oduor, and Jone Kubu followed it up with a good conversion to lead 7-0.

Zambia, who lost their opening match to Uganda a few days ago, tried to defend deep, but still failed to stop the high passing Kenyan team. Joel Inzuga scored another try for Kenya and Kubu again converted to make it 14-0.

Kenya added a third try through Paul Mutsamis, and Zambia also scored two penalties to take the match to 19-6 with Simba’s leading.

After the interval, Zambia again scored a penalty, but Jone Kubu scored another try for Kenya to make it 24-6.

The Kenyan team, who had more than half of the players making their debuts on the national team, scored two more tries, while Zambia added one more penalty conversion as the match ended 32-12.

Kenya assistant coach Carlos Katywa said he is happy with the way the team expressed itself on the pitch. “Most of the players are new on the team and this is a good start. We now have to prepare for our next match against the hosts Uganda,” added Katywa.

Uganda, who beat Zambia 30-8, will now face Kenya in the last Victoria Cup match on November 5th. The match will also serve as the Elgon Cup’s first leg, with the second leg scheduled for November 11th in Nairobi.